Simone Biles pulls out of Olympic all-around competition
Tokyo — American gymnastics superstar and defending champion Simone Biles withdrew from Thursday's all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.
USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Wednesday that, "after further medical evaluation," the 24-year-old is opting to not compete "in order to focus on her mental health."
"We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many," USA Gymnastics said.
The statement said she'll "continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week's individual event finals."
The decision comes a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn't mentally ready.
Biles has received global support for her decision, with fans including the Director-General of the World Health Organization and fellow Olympians like Max Whitlock applauding her decision to prioritize her mental health.
Jade Carey, who finished ninth in qualifying, will take Biles' place in the all-around. Carey initially didn't qualify because she was the third-ranking American behind Biles and Sunisa Lee. International Gymnastics Federation rules limit countries to two athletes per event in the finals.