Simone Biles criticizes interim USA Gymnastics director for anti-Nike tweet

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles criticized USA Gymnastics interim president Mary Bono on Twitter for posting a photo in September showing her covering a Nike logo in marker. The company has faced criticism and boycotts from some conservatives over its advertising campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick, the unsigned NFL quarterback who began kneeling in 2016 during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

Biles, who is sponsored by Nike, quote-tweeted Bono's post and wrote: "don't worry, it's not like we needed a smarter usa gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything."

*mouth drop* don’t worry, it’s not like we needed a smarter usa gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything https://t.co/cYQizcjywn — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 13, 2018

Bono, a former Republican congresswomen, had posted a photo of herself drawing over a Nike logo on a golf shoe on Sept. 7. She also retweeted a response that read "#BoycottNike." Bono later deleted her tweet and apologized, saying she respects everyone's right to express themselves.

I regret the post and respect everyone’s views & fundamental right to express them. This doesn’t reflect how I will approach my position @USAGym I will do everything I can to help build, w/ the community, an open, safe & positive environment. — Mary Bono (@MaryBonoUSA) October 14, 2018

Bono was appointed to the position on Friday to oversee the organization while USA Gymnastics searches for a permanent successor to Kerry Perry, who resigned under pressure from the United States Olympic Committee last month.

Biles is among the more than 200 women who have come forward over the last two years claiming they were sexually abused by former team doctor Larry Nassar under the guise of treatment. Biles had been critical of Perry for not being vocal enough in support of the survivors.