Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy has died at 81

Siegfried Fischbacher, the surviving member of the magic duo Siegfried & Roy who entertained millions with illusions using rare animals, has died in Las Vegas, his publicist told The Associated Press. He was 81.

Fischbacher died Wednesday at his home from pancreatic cancer, Dave Kirvin of Kirvin Doak Communications said Thursday. The news was first reported by German news agency dpa.

Fischbacher's longtime show business partner, Roy Horn, died last year of complications from COVID-19 at a Las Vegas hospital. He was 75.

The duo astonished millions with their extraordinary magic tricks until Horn was critically injured in 2003 by one of the act's famed white tigers.

In an interview with CBS' "Sunday Morning," Fischbacher called the attack an accident and held the tiger blameless. "The cat realized, 'Oh my God, I did something wrong,' and felt bad about it," Fischbacher said.

In a statement announcing Horn's death in May, Fischbacher said, "From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."

He later told Germany's weekly Bild am Sonntag newspaper his best friend would always stay by his side.

"For dinner, I will continue to have the table set for him, too. Like it always was the case. I'm not alone," dpa quoted Fischbacher as telling the newspaper.

For years, Siegfried & Roy was an institution in Las Vegas, where Fischbacher and Horn's magic and artistry consistently attracted sellout crowds. The pair performed six shows a week, 44 weeks per year.