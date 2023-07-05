Watch CBS News
Crime

1 person shot during Fourth of July fireworks at Camden, N.J. waterfront

/ CBS News

Person shot during fireworks in Camden, police say
Person shot during fireworks in Camden, police say 00:28

Someone was shot near the waterfront in Camden, N.J. during the finale of Fourth of July fireworks, police said Tuesday night. 

CBS News Philadelphia's Tom Ignudo reports that the shooting sent a wave of panic through the people who were there to see the fireworks.

The injury suffered by the person who was hit wasn't life-threatening, police said. 

The alleged shooter and another person were arrested, according to police. There was no early word on the reason for the shooting or the charges against the second person.

Authorities said three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries running away from the gunfire. 

First published on July 5, 2023 / 3:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.