Shawn Mendes postpones world tour, citing mental health: "This breaks my heart"

Music superstar Shawn Mendes announced Friday that he is stepping away from his world tour "to take care of myself and my mental health." The 23-year-old told his 69 million Instagram followers that he is postponing at least the next three weeks of shows.

"I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family," Mendes wrote. "After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point."

Mendes is less than two weeks into his Wonder tour, which kicked off June 27 in Portland, Oregon.

"After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost," Mendes said. "As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know."

All shows through at least a July 29 date in Uncasville, Connecticut, are postponed. Mendes' tour is slated to run through August of 2023.