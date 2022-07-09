Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Shawn Mendes postpones world tour, citing mental health: "This breaks my heart"

/ CBS News

Music superstar Shawn Mendes announced Friday that he is stepping away from his world tour "to take care of myself and my mental health." The 23-year-old told his 69 million Instagram followers that he is postponing at least the next three weeks of shows.

"I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family," Mendes wrote. "After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point."

Mendes is less than two weeks into his Wonder tour, which kicked off June 27 in Portland, Oregon.

"After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost," Mendes said. "As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know."

All shows through at least a July 29 date in Uncasville, Connecticut, are postponed. Mendes' tour is slated to run through August of 2023.

First published on July 8, 2022 / 11:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.