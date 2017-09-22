Shania Twain on her songwriting: "I just sort of wrote myself out of my misery"

Country music superstar Shania Twain opens up to Lee Cowan about her music, her songwriting process after divorce, her childhood and more in an interview for CBS' "Sunday Morning," to be broadcast on the show's 40th season premiere on September 24.

Twain, who with ex-husband producer Mutt Lange was behind some of the biggest songs of the late 1990s and early 2000s (including "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "Any Man of Mine"), is back with her first new album in 15 years. It's also the first album without Lange's studio expertise.

"I was now, for the first time in many years, standing on my own as a creative, artistic, recording artist," Twain told Cowan.

She admits she had self-doubt, but she was also determined to overcome those feelings. "As the songwriting evolved, I just sort of wrote myself out of my misery," she said.

To hear Shania Twain perform "Life's About to Get Good," from her new album, "Now," click on the video player below.



Cowan catches up with Twain at her home in the Bahamas, where she spent two years working on her new album. Twain reveals she wrote many of the songs in a bathroom overlooking the ocean, in what she described as her "contemplative space."

Twain also talks with Cowan about her childhood; singing in dive bars when she was eight years-old; the loss of her parents; and finding love after divorce with Fred Thiebaud.

Cowan asked if she ever pinches herself, considering her successful career and lifestyle. "I do, I do," Twain replied. "But there's also another part of me that says, 'You know what? I worked really hard, and there's part of me that feels like I deserve it.'"

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning," hosted by Jane Pauley, is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

