Shakira has been named Billboard's inaugural "Latin Woman of the Year"

Shakira has been named Billboard's first Mujeres Latinas en la Música "Latin Woman of the Year," the magazine announced Monday. The singer will accept the award at the "Mujeres Latinas en la Música" — or "Latin Women in Music" — celebration that will air exclusively on Spanish-language TV channel Telemundo on May 7.

"Shakira is the ultimate Woman in Music. Thanks to her, Latin women all over the world have been empowered to write and perform deeply personal music," said Leila Cobo, Billboard's chief content officer for Latin/Español.

Shakira's song "Monotonía" featuring Ozuna was the biggest Spanish-language debut of 2022, and in January of this year, her song "Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions #53" debuted at No. 9 on Billboard's Hot 100 music chart — making her the first woman to reach the top 10 with a Spanish song, according to Billboard.

Her song "Sessions" currently holds the record for most-streamed Latin track in 24 hours in Spotify history, and the record for the most-viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hours with over 63 million views. It broke 14 Guinness World Records, according to the magazine. The superstar has sold more than 95 million records globally, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

"Shakira has been pivotal in shaping the vibrant and diverse landscape of Latin music and music in general throughout her career," said Ronald Day, president of entertainment and content strategy for Telemundo.

The two-hour special will be taped the day before in Miami, and will be hosted by Ivy Queen and Jacqueline Bracamontes. Billboard calls the event "a first of its kind for Latin music," and says the event "celebrates Latin female artists, executives and creatives who are proactively working for positive change, inclusion and gender parity in the music industry."

Other Latin superstars receiving awards at the event include Evaluna, Ana Gabriel, Emilia, Goyo and Thalia.