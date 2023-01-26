Watch CBS News
CBS Evening News

Tennessee students create robotic hand for new classmate: "They changed my life"

By David Begnaud

/ CBS News

Students create robotic hand for new classmate
Tennessee students create robotic hand for new classmate 01:20

Attending a new school can be a difficult challenge for any student, but fortunately for one 15-year-old in Tennessee, he found a group of innovative students who changed his life.

Sergio Peralta started the new school year at Hendersonville High School with a secret — a hand that didn't fully form.

"In the first days of school, I honestly felt like hiding my hand," he told CBS News. "Like nobody would ever find out."

A teacher in the school's engineering program did find out, though, and told Peralta that his classmates might be able to help out.

"They ended up offering me, like, 'We could build your prosthetic hand', and I never expected it," he said. "Like, never in a million years."

With access to online models and a 3D printer, the group — which didn't even know if their plan would work — hit a home run. Using the prosthetic, Peralta was able to catch a baseball with his right hand for the first time.

"They changed my life," Peralta said.

David Begnaud
David Begnaud

David Begnaud is the lead national correspondent for "CBS Mornings" based in New York City.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 7:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.