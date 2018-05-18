Poisoned ex-spy Sergei Skripal discharged from U.K. hospital

LONDON -- Doctors say former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has been discharged from the hospital, more than two months after he was poisoned with a nerve agent. Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious in the English city of Salisbury on March 4, and spent weeks in critical condition.

Yulia recovered more quickly than her father and was discharged last month.

Salisbury District Hospital said Friday that both patients had now been released. They have been taken to an undisclosed location for their safety.

"While these patients have now been discharged, their right to patient confidentiality remains and limits us from giving detailed accounts of the treatment these individuals received. However, treating people who are so acutely unwell, having been poisoned by nerve agents requires stabilising them, keeping them alive until their bodies could produce more enzymes to replace those that had been poisoned," Britain's National Health Service said in a statement.

Britain says the pair was poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent and that Russia was behind the attack. Moscow denies it, and the attack has soured relations between Russia and the West.

Meanwhile, Britain's Metropolitan Police said that the investigation into the incident was ongoing.

"This is a complex investigation and detectives continue to gather and piece together all the evidence to establish the full facts and circumstances behind this dreadful attack," a statement released Friday read.