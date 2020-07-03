Live

Serena Williams reveals photos of her daughter Olympia, looking like a tennis pro at age 2

By Sophie Lewis

/ CBS News

Williams’ first win since daughter’s birth

Serena Williams has found a new doubles partner — her 2-year-old daughter, Olympia. The tennis superstar shared photos of the duo practicing together Thursday, looking like a match made in heaven. 

Williams and Olympia, who turns three in September, sported marching purple athletic outfits to practice together. The 23-time grand slam champion posted photos of the training session to Instagram, showing the pair celebrating on the court. 

Olympia already looks like a pro, crouching and expertly holding her racket in anticipation. A video shows them high-fiving before Olympia walks off the court — dropping her racket for her mother to pick up. 

Caption this (MUST SWIPE RIGHT)

"I just love her and you too much," Williams' sister Venus commented. "If this gets any cuter I will NOT LIVE!" 

"Six pack baby stroooooong," her father, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, wrote on his daughter's own Instagram

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Williams, 38, hasn't played a formal match in about six months. In a video posted in June, she announced she will be returning to play at the U.S. Open in August — a tournament she's won six times. 

"Ultimately, I really cannot wait to return to New York," she said. "I feel like USTA is gonna do a really good job of ensuring everything is amazing and everything is perfect and everyone is safe." 

Caption this

First published on July 3, 2020 / 10:21 AM

