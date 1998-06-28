Senators' GM Gauthier Resigns

Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Gauthier, the most successful GM in the team's six-year history, has resigned after leading the Senators to their first playoff series win.

"It will happen," Gauthier told the Ottawa Citizen at Saturday's draft in Buffalo. He said he will move his family to Anaheim, Calif.

The 45-year-old Montreal native is considered by many in the organization, as well as by many Senators fans, to be the most critical factor in the team's recent rise to respectability.

The Senators became just the third No. 8 seed to knock out a No. 1 seed when they beat the New Jersey Devils in six games. Ottawa lost to the Washington Capitals in five games in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

