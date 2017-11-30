Senate ethics panel opens initial probe into Franken

The Senate Select Committee on Ethics has officially opened a preliminary inquiry into Sen. Al Franken, the Minnesota Democrat accused of sexually harassing multiple women.

"The committee is aware of the recent allegations against Senator Al Franken, as well as the calls for an ethics investigation," a statement from bipartisan committee members released Thursday reads. "While the committee does not generally comment on pending matters or matters that may come before it, in this instance, the committee is publicly confirming that it has opened a preliminary inquiry into Senator Franken's alleged misconduct."

The initial probe comes as multiple women have accused Franken of touching them inappropriately. Franken has apologized, but has not offered to step down.

There is no timeline for probes by the Senate committee, and the proceedings are generally kept secret until a recommendation is made public at the conclusion of a probe, according to the committee's manual. In the statement, the committee said no other public comment will be made except in accordance with committee rules.

Franken isn't the only one on Capitol Hill accused of inappropriate conduct.

On the same day, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called on Rep. John Conyers, who is accused of sexually harassing multiple former staff members, to resign. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan called on Conyers to resign immediately.

But Conyers' lawyer said that isn't happening.

"Nancy Pelosi did not elect the congressman, and she sure as hell won't be the one to tell the congressman to leave," Conyers lawyer Arnold Reed told reporters in a press conference in Detroit Thursday.

The House Ethics Committee is also reviewing the allegations against Conyers.