Sen. Tim Scott intern shot in Chicago after returning home from DC

An intern for South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott was shot by a stray bullet in Chicago just after completing his internship with the Senator's office, according to Roll Call. The outlet reports that 23-year old DaQuawn Bruce is currently recovering in physical therapy.

Scott told Roll Call in a statement that he visited Bruce after the shooting, and praised his "optimism and strength" despite the pain from his injuries. "DaQuawn has an exceptionally bright future and I cannot wait to see him recover and excel in everything he puts his mind to," Scott added. Bruce was interning with the Republican's office as part of the "College to Congress" program, which helps provide financial support to cover interns' costs of clothing, transportation, housing and meals while serving on Capitol Hill, typically in unpaid positions.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to raise funds for Bruce, a bullet entered the graduate student's lower abdomen where it fractured his pelvis. No vital organs were reportedly damaged. Money raised from the online fundraiser will go towards Bruce's medical bills, physical therapy costs and an apartment within walking distance to his graduate school classes.

The shooting came just days after 12 people were killed and 54 wounded in a series of shootings across four neighborhoods on Chicago's south and west sides over the course of one weekend. Scott, who's own state experienced a tragic mass shooting at a historic black church in 2015, previously told "Face the Nation" that legislation to ban bump stock devices would "fly through Congress."