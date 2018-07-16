Sen. Merkley says it's "likely" that Russians have dirt on Trump

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, said Monday that he believes that the Russian government may have "something close" to the long-rumored video of President Trump engaging in a sexual act with two prostitutes. When asked if footage of the alleged act exists on BuzzFeed's "AM to DM," Merkley responded that it is possible.

"Something close to that. Something close to that," Merkley said with a smirk. A dossier financed by Mr. Trump's opponents before the election and written by former British spy Christopher Steele asserted that such a video exists, although there is no known evidence that it does. Mr. Trump has also denied the existence of such a video.

If a blackmail tape of the specific sexual encounter does not exist, Merkley believes that the Russian government may still have some form of compromising content or information involving Mr. Trump.

"I think it's likely," Merkley responded when asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin has anything on Mr. Trump.

"It's the standard strategy of Russia when people visit there who are important, to try to get compromising information on them, to set them up with hookers, to tape everything that goes on in their room. So it's likely that they have that," he said.

.@BuzzFeedBen: "Do you think Vladimir Putin has anything on him?"@SenJeffMerkley: "I think it's likely." ... Smith: "Your view is that the pee tape is real?" Merkley: "Something close to that. Something close to that." From @AM2DM: pic.twitter.com/KX0LjRy04s — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) July 16, 2018

Mr. Trump and Putin held a joint press conference as part of the U.S.-Russia summit in Helsinki on Monday. In the last question of the media event, the Associated Press asked Putin point-blank if he has compromising material on Mr. Trump.

"Yeah, I did hear this rumor that we allegedly collected compromising material when visiting Moscow," Putin said. "When Trump visit Moscow back then I didn't know he was in Moscow. I treat with utmost respect, but back then, private individual in Moscow, nobody told me."

Mr. Trump took the opportunity to respond as well.

"If they had it, it would have been out long ago. If anybody watched Peter Strzok, it was a disgrace to the FBI and our country and you would say that was a total witch hunt. Thank you very much," Mr. Trump said, ending the press event.