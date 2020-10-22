"Seinfeld" cast members to reunite to raise money for Texas Democrats

The cast of the "show about nothing" is bringing its fans a fundraiser — about something. The cast of "Seinfeld" is reuniting with a huge goal in mind ahead of the upcoming election: They want to turn Texas into a blue state.

Stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander, who played the iconic characters Elaine Benes and George Costanza, as well as co-creator Larry David, will reunite virtually for a fundraiser for the Texas Democratic Party on Friday, October 23 at 8 p.m. ET. It will be moderated by "Late Night" host Seth Meyers.

They are calling it "A Fundraiser About Something." The goal of the event, according to a statement from the participants, is to raise money to get Texas to vote blue on November 3.

During the event, the cast of the beloved sitcom plans to reminisce about their favorite episodes and share behind-the-scenes moments.

Tickets to attend are based on donations of any amount, with higher donations earning perks, including a meet-and-greet and VIP reception. The event's official website encourages voters to donate $28 for the 38 electoral college votes in Texas.

"Texas is a battleground state, period," Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander and David said in a joint statement. "We knew that we had to reunite for something special and the movement on the ground for Texas Democrats up and down the ballot is the perfect opportunity to do just that. Texans are getting out to vote in droves and showing the world that Texas has never been a red state, it's been a non-voting state."

A promotion for the event teased that "special guests" would attend — but, it's not clear if Jerry Seinfeld will be participating.

The reunion is more than a decade in the making. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the last time the group got together publicly was in the 2009 season finale of David's HBO show, "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

"The Texas Democratic Party could not be more thrilled or excited to have members from the cast of 'Seinfeld' reunite to turn Texas blue," Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said. "The eyes of the world are on us. We're building the movement necessary to be victorious in 14 days. Texas is the biggest battleground state in the country and if we do the work, keep the faith, and turn out every voter, we will win this state."

Louis-Dreyfus, who hosted the final night of the Democratic National Convention in August, most recently participated in a virtual "Veep" cast reunion to benefit Wisconsin Democrats.

The "Seinfeld" cast is just the latest group to get together to raise money for Democrats, joining the casts of "Hamilton," "Parks and Recreation," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The West Wing," "The Avengers," "Happy Days" and others.