See the first trailer for "Hellboy" reboot

"Hellboy" fans can get their first look at David Harbour's take on the character in the first trailer for the upcoming reboot. Harbour, who stars in "Stranger Things," will take over the role from Ron Perlman, who played Hellboy in Guillermo del Toro's contributions to the franchise in 2004 and 2008.

Neil Marshall ("The Descent") directs the latest installment of the demon hero's story, inspired by Mike Mignola's comic books. The trailer shows that the upcoming "Hellboy" reboot features plenty of action — and brain-blowing violence — including lots of punching by Hellboy's right hand of doom.

Not much has been revealed about the movie's plot, but Milla Jovovich plays a sorceress, the Blood Queen, who wants to wipe out mankind, as Hellboy fights off monsters. ComicBook.com offers more insight into the character, saying:

"In the comics, the Blood Queen is known as Nimue, 'The Queen of Blood.' She was the most powerful of all the witches in Britain during the reign of King Arthur, and learned the art of sorcerery from Merlin, whom she betrayed and locked away for all eternity. The power of her magic, without Merlin as a teacher, drove Nimue mad, and drove her into the dark embrace of the world-ending dragon, Ogdru Jahad. Sensing the grave threat she posed, the other witches united to kill Nimue, cutting her body into many pieces, which were spread around the globe. When Nimue revealed the ability to regenerate her dismembered body, her pieces were locked in a box and buried somewhere deep underground. "Nimue is nominated to become leader of Britain's modern-day witches, after Hellboy refused the job. Her remains were located and dug up by Hellboy's adversary Gruagach, and thanks to the unwilling blood donations of an entire village, Nimue is resurrected. The Blood Queen obtains an artifact of power (a helmet) and crowns herself the Goddess of War, forcing Hellboy on a quest to obtain the legendary Excalibur, in order to battle Nimue. That battle's climax sees the Blood Queen transformed from human form into a full-fledged dragon, thanks to the power of Ogdru Jahad."

The new trailer shows Hellboy working with colleagues from the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense, including Ben Daimio, played by Daniel Dae Kim.

Ian McShane stars as Hellboy's human father, Trevor Bruttenholm, while Sasha Lane plays Alice Monaghan.

"Hellboy" hits theaters April 12, 2019.