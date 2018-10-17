CBSN
By Andrea Park CBS News October 17, 2018, 1:53 PM

See Nicole Kidman's transformation in new "Destroyer" trailer

Nicole Kidman stars as Erin Bell in Karyn Kusama's "Destroyer," an Annapurna Pictures release.

Annapurna Pictures

Nicole Kidman might be known as one of the most glamorous women in Hollywood, but the actress looks nearly unrecognizable in her new turn as LAPD detective Erin Bell in upcoming crime thriller "Destroyer." It's not the first time Kidman has altered her appearance for a film; in 2002, she donned a prosthetic nose for her Oscar-winning role as Virginia Woolf in "The Hours."

"Destroyer," helmed by director Karyn Kusama, is about a veteran detective who goes on a journey to find gang leader and murderer Silas, played by Toby Kebbell. The film, written by Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi, reunites Kidman's character with people from her past: a criminal gang she once joined when she was an undercover FBI agent. According to distributor Annapurna's description of the film, the undercover assignment "ended disastrously and has taken a heavy psychological and physical toll on her life."

Erin Bell tracks down Silas' associates and grapples with memories of her undercover days, including ones of a tragic bank heist gone wrong. Meanwhile, she also deals with her troubled relationship with her estranged 16-year-old daughter, Shelby. 

The supporting cast includes Sebastian Stan, Toby Kebbell, Tatiana Maslany and Bradley Whitford.

"Destroyer" hits theaters on Dec. 25. Watch the new trailer below. 

DESTROYER | Official Trailer by Annapurna Pictures on YouTube

Mobile app users can watch the video here.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  • Andrea Park On Twitter»

    Andrea is an entertainment producer at CBSNews.com

Featured in Entertainment

Popular