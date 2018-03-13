See Jude Law as Dumbledore in the new trailer for "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald"

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" just dropped its first trailer, and fans can see Jude Law in action as a young Albus Dumbledore. The movie is a sequel to 2016's "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," a prequel to the "Harry Potter" series.

Eddie Redmayne returns as magical zoologist Newt Scamander, as does Katherine Waterston as Tina, Alison Sudol as Queenie, Dan Fogler as Jacob, Ezra Miller as Credence, Zoë Kravitz as Leta Lestrange and Johnny Depp as villain Gellert Grindelwald.

David Yates returns as director; he directed the first "Fantastic Beasts" film as well as the last four "Harry Potter" movies.

The second "Fantastic Beasts" movie will focus on Scamander's quest to capture villain Grindelwald. The first "Fantastic Beasts" film took place in 1920s -- some 60 years before Harry Potter was born -- and followed Scamander as he explored the previously unseen wizarding world of the United States.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" began filming in July, and is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 16, 2018. The franchise is set to have three more sequels after "Grindelwald."