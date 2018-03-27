See Christina Aguilera's no-makeup look in Paper magazine

Christina Aguilera stripped down for Paper magazine, but the singer's cover photo was decidedly less racy than those of Nicki Minaj and Kim Kardashian West. Instead of taking off her clothes, the singer bared her face, sans makeup.

Aguilera even showed off her rarely seen freckles in the cover photo. The new look was for Paper's annual "Transformation" issue, in which Aguilera said she enjoys changing her style. The 37-year-old is typically known for wearing dark lipstick and thick false eyelashes.

"I've always been someone that obviously loves to experiment, loves theatrics, loves to create a storyline and play a character in a video or through stage," she explained. "I'm a performer; that's who I am by nature. But I'm at the place, even musically, where it's a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty."

At the same time, Aguilera said that she won't be throwing out her makeup anytime soon.

"I mean, I'm a girl that likes a beat face, let's not get it twisted," she said. ("Beat" refers to perfectly done makeup.)

Check out more photos of Aguilera's transformation on Paper's website.