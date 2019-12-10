Watch live: Pompeo and Russia's foreign minister hold news conference

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are holding a joint press conference Tuesday afternoon. President Trump and Lavrov are scheduled to meet later Tuesday in the Oval Office.

Lavrov's visit follows a major announcement in Ukraine-related impeachment proceedings: House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment Tuesday against President Trump, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

How to watch Pompeo's and Lavrov's press conference

What: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hold a joint news conference

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hold a joint news conference Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

1:15 p.m. ET Location: State Department - Washington, D.C.

State Department - Washington, D.C. Online stream: Watch in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device

The foreign minister's visit also comes a day after the Justice Department's watchdog released a report saying the FBI was justified in opening a probe into ties between Russia and Mr. Trump's 2016 campaign for president.