Secret Service outlines security perimeter for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)—The Secret Service and top city officials on Thursday outlined the security perimeters for the Democratic National Convention's two venues.

"We will do what is absolutely necessary to keep the city safe," Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said.

The DNC will take place from August 19 through August 22 at the United Center and McCormick Place. Security is expected to be very tight, especially in the wake of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. That will include restricted zones and road closures around both areas.

Snelling said police will assess and "move with the flow of intelligence" to maintain safety. He said police will be in constant communication with protest groups and that "clear expectations" have been addressed.

"We will not tolerate vandalism to the city and violent activity, and if we see that, we will put an end to that quickly," Snelling said.

Secret Service Deputy Special Agent in Charge Derek Mayer said the security plan "allows us to adjust for any possible scenario."

Officials will host a final training exercise just days before the DNC starts. The security plan includes detailed security procedures for planned and pop-up protest demonstrations.

"The shared goal is for everyone to express their views lawfully, while ensuring a secure environment for delegates, convention attendees, and the general public," Mayer said.

Snelling confirmed the safety plan goes beyond the DNC and all neighborhoods will be taken into account.

According to Mayer, officials have also conducted dozens of outreach events with local businesses, residents, and community groups to help communicate their plan and minimize disruptions as much as possible.

The Chicago Police Department has been working with law enforcement in Milwaukee following the Republican National Convention. CPD visited the RNC to bring back safety plans to Chicago.

"Chicago is ready," Mayor Johnson said. "We are no stranger to hosting large-scale events. We have a proven history as a host city."

Johnson expects the city to be "peaceful and unified."

On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced he would end his 2024 re-election bid and endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, as the party's nominee.

According to new rules passed Wednesday by the party's convention rules committee, the Democratic Party will select its new nominee virtually as soon as Aug. 1.

The DNC also established that the party's candidate, which is likely to be Harris, must pick a running mate by Aug. 7, Ohio's current ballot deadline, which remains in effect.