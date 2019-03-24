Another Parkland shooting survivor dies in "apparent suicide," police say

A student who survived the school shooting in Parkland, Florida last year has died in what appears to be a suicide, police said. It is the second time in one week that a survivor of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas died by suicide. Coral Springs Police spokesman Tyler Reik told CBS News the student died in an "apparent suicide" Saturday night.

Reik said the student is a juvenile and no further information will be released. The death is still being investigated.

Nora Rupert, a school board member at Broward County Public Schools, told CBS News the student was a male sophomore who survived the shooting. "The heartache continues throughout our community as we navigate the way for healing. There is still much work to do to facilitate the healing process," she said.

The death comes just one week after another Parkland shooting survivor, 19-year-old Sydney Aiello, died by suicide. Aiello's mother told CBS Miami that her daughter struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder and survivor's guilt in the year after the shooting that left 17 people dead. Aiello was a friend of Meadow Pollack, one of the students killed in the attack.

The second student's death came the night before the one year anniversary of the March For Our Lives, a demonstration against gun control that was planned by Marjory Stoneman Douglas students. The rally in Washington drew hundreds of thousands of participants and inspired similar marches around the world.

David Hogg, one of the most prominent student activists from the school, tweeted Sunday morning: "How many more kids have to be taken from us as a result of suicide for the government / school district to do anything? Rip 17+2"