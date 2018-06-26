Sean Spicer TV show, "Sean Spicer's Common Ground," in the works

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is working on a television interview show in which he banters with guests about a variety of topics. A spokesman for TV syndication company Debmar-Mercury said Monday that a pilot episode of the series, titled "Sean Spicer's Common Ground," is in the works.

No other details about the episode were released. The plans were first reported by The New York Times.

The Times reported the show would feature Spicer interviewing public figures and have respectful conversations on topics ranging from the media to sports to marriage. Spicer confirmed to the Times that a show was in process, saying "In this current environment, I think it's important to have a platform where we can have civil, respectful, and informative discussions on the issues of the day."

He added, "Maybe if I can be part of having productive conversations with people, we can show a better way."

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits about an alleged affair with President Donald Trump and frequently makes appearances on cable news networks, says he was approached to be a guest on the inaugural episode.

I turned down Sean Spicer for his new show despite the fact that it would have been YUGE with the biggest ratings since the Apprentice and the largest live audience since the 2017 Inauguration (which was the largest ever on record)!!!!!!!!! — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 26, 2018

Avenatti wrote on Twitter that he declined the offer, while knocking Spicer on his notorious press briefing gaffe where he claimed that Mr. Trump's inauguration had attracted "the largest audience to ever witness the inauguration."