Sean Hannity feuds with Jimmy Kimmel over Melania Trump joke

Sean Hannity and Jimmy Kimmel are feuding after the late-night host cracked a joke at first lady Melania Trump's expense. Hannity has posted a string of tweets attacking Kimmel and calling him "Harvey Weinstein Jr.," pointing at the vulgar antics of Kimmel's previous show, "The Man Show."

It all started when Kimmel laughed at a clip of Mrs. Trump reading a children's book at the White House Easter Egg Roll. He imitated her accent and then said to his paunchy Mexican-American sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez, "Guillermo you know what this means? You could be first lady of the United States."

The impersonation outraged several Fox News personalities, including Ainsley Earhardt on "Fox & Friends," who said Kimmel would have been accused of racism if he had done the same thing to Michelle Obama. Hannity not only slammed Kimmel on his show, but also posted at least a dozen tweets about the issue, referring to Kimmel as "Harvey Weinstein Jr." and "#pervertkimmel." Hannity posted several times about a moment on "The Man Show" when Kimmel asked women to feel his crotch to guess what was in there.

On Friday, Hannity posted a photo of the Wikipedia page for "The Man Show" and tweeted ominously, "So Much to choose from regarding Harvey Weinstein junior." The screenshot was simply a list of all episodes of "The Man Show," implying that Hannity is planning to call out more examples from the show.

So Much to choose from regarding Harvey Weinstein junior. pic.twitter.com/ak6d6BZbcF — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018

Kimmel responded to Hannity's outrage on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and said on Thursday night, "Because there's nothing important going on in the country right now, Hannity and his fellow Fox News 'people' spent a lot of time talking about me today."

Kimmel said that Hannity could use his time protecting Mrs. Trump better: "You know what I think is disrespectful to the first lady? Cheating on her with a porn star after she has a baby. Why don't you rant a little bit about that, Sean Hannity?"

Unlike Weinstein, Kimmel has not been publicly accused of sexual misconduct. He did refer to "The Man Show" in 1999 as "a joyous celebration of chauvinism."