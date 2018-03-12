Scientology Network set for TV launch

The church of Scientology says it's ready to tell its story.

The church known for its secretiveness and celebrity adherents confirmed that it's launching its own TV network Monday night at 8 EDT. "More information will be available once we began airing," the church said in an email.

Announced on its official Twitter account on Sunday, the Scientology Network will air its programming on DirecTV, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iTunes, Google Play and the website Scientology.tv, which on Monday afternoon featured a countdown clock in a cosmic setting.

"The only thing more interesting than what you've heard is what you haven't," teased promotional video included in one tweet.

three, two, one...HELLO WORLD, and greetings from Scientology Media Productions in Hollywood, CA! It's TIME for us to tell OUR story... WELCOME to the SCIENTOLOGY NETWORK countdown to launch! pic.twitter.com/PCPaaW9M7c — Scientology Network (@ScientologyTV) March 11, 2018

The Scientology network's app will let users watch an original series Meet a Scientologist, Voices for Humanity, according to a description in the iTunes store.

The church has been cast in a negative light in film and TV, including "A&E's Scientology and the Aftermath," which won an Emmy in 2017 for actress Leah Remini, a former Scientologist.

Headquartered in Hollywood, Scientology Media Productions launched in May 2016 to serve as, in the words of Scientology leader David Miscavige, "our uncorrupted communication line to the billions." It will produce the network' content.

It will launch on AT&T's (T) DirecTV channel 320, which currently hosts infomercials.