Schumer invokes "two-hour rule" to block Senate committee hearings

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday invoked a rule to prevent Senate committees from meeting, to retaliate against Republicans, who have agreed to vote on confirming President Trump's nominee to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death Friday.

Under the "two-hour rule," no Senate committee or subcommittee can meet after the Senate has been in session for two hours or after 2 p.m. The move potentially delays a briefing on national security and a confirmation hearing for Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.

"We invoked the two-hour rule because we can't have business as usual when Republicans are destroying the institution as they have done," Schumer told reporters, in reference to GOP senators' consent to confirm a new justice so soon before the presidential election after blocking the confirmation of Merrick Garland, nominated by President Obama to the high court in March 2016, after Justice Antonin Scalia's death.

Senate Democrats have few options to delay the Supreme Court confirmation process, since there are enough Republicans to confirm Ginsburg's replacement without Democratic support. President Trump has said that he will announce his nominee on Saturday. Invoking the two-hour rule may gum up the works in the Senate, but it also could prevent important meetings from being conducted.

Under the rule, committees can only meet outside its time constraints if the Senate grants unanimous consent for them to meet, the majority and minority leaders agree to permit the meeting, or if the Senate adopts a privileged motion to allow the meeting. If a meeting takes place without a committee obtaining permission, any action that it takes is considered "null, void, and of no effect."

But committees are not without options. Once it's invoked, a committee may reschedule its meeting to take place either before or after the Senate is in session, "early in the morning before the Senate has convened or after it has adjourned," according to the Congressional Research Service. Another possibility is that the Senate may go into recess, so the committee to meet during the hours that would otherwise be restricted by the rule.

For now, the Senate Homeland Security Committee will not be holding its hearing with Wolf, and the Senate Intelligence Committee will not receive its scheduled briefing from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on election security. A hearing by the Judiciary Committee slated for Wednesday has already been postponed.

The election security briefing was to take place Tuesday afternoon. In a tweet on Tuesday, Intelligence Committee Chair Marco Rubio said that Schumer had a "temper tantrum" over the Supreme Court and had blocked a briefing with Bill Evanina, the official leading the nation's election security efforts.

Republican Senator Susan Collins also slammed Schumer on Tuesday, telling reporters that he "has been saying over and over again that we're not having enough briefings on election security," and now he was blocking meetings on election security. She also said that Rubio had asked Schumer for permission to meet, and Schumer had denied it.

"Senator Rubio came to the Senate floor, explained what we were meeting on and asked for permission to meet, and he denied it. It's just unbelievable," Collins said.

However, Rubio indicated in a brief speech on the Senate floor that Wednesday's briefing had not yet been formally blocked.

"We are scheduled to have the director of National Intelligence tomorrow to discuss [election security] and many more topics of great importance that I know a lot of people here have been saying we need to be having briefings over," Rubio said. "I hope that if in fact the Democratic leader intends to object to that, we should know that today."

Jane Chick contributed to this report.