Scarlett Johansson drops out of "Rub & Tug" amid backlash

Scarlett Johansson has dropped out of the upcoming film, "Rub & Tug," amid ongoing backlash for her plans to play the lead role of a transgender man. In statement to Out.com, Johansson said she has decided to "respectfully withdraw" her participation in the project.

"Our cultural understanding of transgender people continues to advance, and I've learned a lot from the community since making my first statement about my casting and realize it was insensitive. I have great admiration and love for the trans community and am grateful that the conversation regarding inclusivity in Hollywood continues," she said in the statement.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Johansson would play prostitution ring leader Dante "Tex" Gill, who was born Lois Jean Gill but identified as a man. Transgender actors and advocates immediately criticized the production for not casting a trans actor in the role.

Johansson, who is also producing "Rub & Tug," drew further criticism by issuing a statement to Bustle.com that said criticism should also be directed to other cisgender actors who received acclaim for playing of trans characters. Cisgender is a term to describe someone whose gender identity aligns with the sex they were assigned at birth.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said on Twitter that both the announcement and those who spoke against the casting are "game changers for the future of transgender images in Hollywood."

Hollywood changed how Americans understand gay and lesbian lives, and TV is starting to do the same for transgender people with authentic transgender portrayals being major hits with critics and audiences. The film industry has a real opportunity to do the same. — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) July 13, 2018

Read Johansson's full statement below, via Out.com.