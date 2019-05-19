Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson are engaged, AP reports

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson attend the world premiere of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019m in Los Angeles, Calif. Getty

Wedding bells are in the future for actress Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost of "Saturday Night Live." Johansson's publicist Marcel Pariseau tells The Associated Press on Sunday that the private couple is officially engaged after two years of dating. Pariseau says no date has been set for the nuptials.

Johansson, 34, was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a daughter named Rose who was born in 2014.

This is the first marriage for the 36-year-old Jost, who is the co-anchor of SNL's Weekend Update.

The couple recently walked the red carpet together at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame," in which Johansson plays the character of Black Widow.