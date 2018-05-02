Deadly military plane crash on Savannah, Georgia, road - live updates

An Air National Guard plane crashed on a road in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday, the U.S. Air Force confirmed to CBS News. Chatham County Deputy Coroner Tiffany Williams said police told her two people were killed in the crash.
Georgia Air National Guard Capt. Jeffrey Bezore said in a statement that five people were on the plane. He said they would be identified upon notification of their next of kin.
A Defense Department spokesperson identified the plane as a C-130 from the 156th Airlift Wing based in Carolina, Puerto Rico.
Bezore said the plane was being used for a training mission when it crashed.
A firefighters union posted a picture on Twitter that appeared to show the damaged plane on fire.
CBS affiliate WTOC-TV reports that the plane was bound for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona.
Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport said on Twitter that some commercial flights were affected by the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated.