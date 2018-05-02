Deadly military plane crash on Savannah, Georgia, road - live updates

An Air National Guard plane crashed on a road in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday, the U.S. Air Force confirmed to CBS News. Chatham County Deputy Coroner Tiffany Williams said police told her two people were killed in the crash.

Georgia Air National Guard Capt. Jeffrey Bezore said in a statement that five people were on the plane. He said they would be identified upon notification of their next of kin.

A Defense Department spokesperson identified the plane as a C-130 from the 156th Airlift Wing based in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

Bezore said the plane was being used for a training mission when it crashed.

A firefighters union posted a picture on Twitter that appeared to show the damaged plane on fire.

Military c130 down at 21 and Gulfstream Rd. Avoid the area. 21 shut down until further notice. pic.twitter.com/6hUqwmkNUu — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) May 2, 2018

CBS affiliate WTOC-TV reports that the plane was bound for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona.

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport said on Twitter that some commercial flights were affected by the crash.

Some flights are beginning to be impacted due to an aircraft incident off property. Customers should check with their airline prior to clearing security. — SAV Airport (@fly_SAV) May 2, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.