Saudi crown prince on Jared Kushner, Jerusalem embassy move

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will meet Tuesday with President Trump at the White House. The meeting will be the third face-to-face encounter for the two leaders. President Trump visited the kingdom for his first foreign trip last May, accompanied by his senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

For this Sunday's "60 Minutes," "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell asked the 32-year-old crown prince about that visit, Kushner's role and the president's plan to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

NORAH O'DONNELL: The White House chose Saudi Arabia for President Trump's first visit as president. And you rolled out the red carpet for him. What's your relationship like with President Trump?

MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN: President Trump is the elected U.S. president, and the Saudi-American relations are historic going back nearly 80 years. In fact, Saudi Arabia is the oldest ally to the U.S. in the Middle East before any other country.

O'DONNELL: One of the things that President Trump has talked about is Middle East peace. He has his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, working on that. That's part of his portfolio. I know that you've met with him. Have you discussed Middle East peace with him?

MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN: That's right. Jared is assigned this portfolio by the White House. … Our duty as Saudis is to improve relations with our allies and with all representatives of these institutions.

O'DONNELL: Does President Trump's decision to move the American embassy to Jerusalem help or hurt the peace process?

MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN: We try to focus on the efforts that promote peace for all. We do not try to focus on anything that might create tension. It is my nature always to be positive. So, I try to focus on the things that will support the interests of the Palestinian people and the interests of all.

