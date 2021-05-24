Leading anti-racism protester Sasha Johnson shot in head in London, her political party says

An activist who has played a leading role in antiracism demonstrations in Britain is in critical condition after being shot in London, her political party says.

The Taking the Initiative Party says Sasha Johnson was shot in the head on Sunday. It said Johnson, who played a leading role in Black Lives Matter protests last year, had received "numerous death threats."

The recently founded Taking the Initiative Party said Johnson, a member of its executive leadership committee, was "a strong, powerful voice for our people and our community."

June 13, 2020 file photo Sasha Johnson at a protest at Hyde Park in London. Alberto Pezzali / AP

Black Lives Matter UK tweeted that it "expresses our shock and solidarity over the shooting of Sasha Johnson. A young mother and fearless political campaigner who was at the forefront of many BLM protests last summer."

BLM UK added, "While Sasha wasn't part of our organization, she impressively founded a new Black led political party and was dedicated to resist anti-Black racism."

June 13, 2020 file photo shows Sasha Johnson, center, of the Black Lives Matter movement, at a protest at Hyde Park in London. Alberto Pezzali / AP

The Metropolitan Police force said a 27-year-old woman was in a hospital in critical condition after being shot in southeast London early Sunday. It did not identify her but said "there is nothing to suggest it was a targeted attack or that the woman had received any credible threats against her before this incident."

The force said officers were called to reports of gunshots in the Peckham area of the city just before 3 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the shooting took place near a house where a party was taking place.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses and haven't made any arrests.