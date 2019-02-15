Sarah Sanders has been interviewed by Robert Mueller's team

Reporting by CBS News' Steven Portnoy, Sara Cook and Kathryn Watson

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has been interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller's team, she confirmed to CBS News.

The White House press secretary is just one of many Trump associates who has been interviewed as a part of Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling and any ties to the Trump campaign.

"The president urged me, like he has everyone in the administration, to fully cooperate with the special counsel. I was happy to voluntarily sit down with them," Sanders said in a statement.

President Trump has said he will leave any decisions about what to do with Mueller's final conclusions to his Justice Department, now led by newly confirmed Attorney General William Barr.

This is a developing story and will be updated.