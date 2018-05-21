Santa Fe high school shooting: School district holds press conference

SANTA FE, Texas -- A Texas school district is holding a press conference following a shooting rampage that left 10 dead and 13 more wounded on Friday at Santa Fe High School.

Police identified 17-year-old student Dimitrios Pagourtzis as the gunman. He is being held on capital murder charges.

The Santa Fe Independent School District scheduled the news conference for 5 p.m. ET. Viewers can watch the conference in the player above.

School officials said they had received an outpouring of support from the community. Teacher and support staff were to return on Wednesday, May 23, and students were to return to class on Tuesday, May 29. Mental health support was to be provided throughout the district, along with a toll-free crisis hotline.