Watch CBS News
Crime

Fatal shooting reported aboard San Francisco Muni Metro train

By Sophie Reardon

/ CBS News

Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting aboard a Muni Metro train and searching for the suspect, CBS Bay Area reports

San Francisco District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar said the shooting "occurred inside the train" and that one person was killed and another wounded. The suspect allegedly ran out of the train while it was in the Castro Station and remains at large, Melgar said. 

San Francisco Department of Emergency Services is advising people to stay out of the area "due to police activity," but did not confirm the shooting.

The San Francisco Police Department tweeted it was investigating a shooting "in the area of Market & Castro."

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority said train service has been suspended in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sophie Reardon
sophie-reardon.jpg

Sophie Reardon is a News Editor at CBS News. Reach her at sophie.reardon@viacomcbs.com

First published on June 22, 2022 / 2:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.