Watch Live: San Francisco health director gives COVID-19 update after California shatters case record

Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco's director of Public Health, is giving a COVID-19 update Thursday after the state shattered its daily case record, reporting more than 53,000 new infections.

Napa, Solano and San Mateo counties joined the rest of the Bay Area under a regional stay-home order starting at midnight Thursday as coronavirus cases filled up Bay Area hospital beds. According to the California COVID-19 website, Bay Area ICU capacity dipped below 13% Wednesday, triggering the stay-home order for the entire region.

How to watch the San Francisco COVID-19 update today

What: Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco's director of Public Health, gives COVID-19 update

Thursday, December 17, 2020 Time: 12 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET)

12 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET)

Data on the state's COVID-19 site showed that the Bay Area hospital region had dropped to 12.9% ICU capacity as of late Wednesday morning when the latest COVID case and ICU capacity figures were updated.

Much of the Bay Area — Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties plus the city of Berkeley — already adopted the state's stay-at-home order on December 7, well ahead of the region dropping below the 15% ICU capacity threshold set by Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this month.

However, Wednesday's drop in capacity meant that other areas that were not following the tighter restrictions — Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz and Solano counties — would now be under the stricter rules.

Health officials in Solano, San Mateo and Napa counties issued statements saying that they would implement the state's mandated regional stay-at-home order starting at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, December 17.

The stay-at-home order includes the following restrictions:

Closes indoor and outdoor private gatherings of any size

Closes sector operations except for critical infrastructure and retail sectors

Requires 100% masking and physical distancing

Prohibits non-essential travel

Closes all indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants (delivery and take-out meals still available)

The order will remain in effect for at least three weeks. After the three weeks, the order may be lifted if the region's projected ICU capacity meets or exceeds 15 percent.

