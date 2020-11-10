Saeb Erekat, veteran Palestinian peace negotiator and spokesman, dies after catching COVID

Palestinian Authority parliament member Saeb Erekat talks with the press before a meeting at the Palestinian parliament, in a September 6, 2003 file photo taken in Ramallah, West Bank. Paula Bronstein/Getty

Jerusalem — Saeb Erekat, a veteran peace negotiator and prominent international spokesman for the Palestinians for more than three decades, died Tuesday, weeks after being infected by the coronavirus. He was 65.



The American-educated Erekat was involved in nearly every round of peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians going back to the landmark Madrid conference in 1991, when he famously showed up draped in a black-and-white keffiyeh, a symbol of Palestinian nationalism.

Secretary of State John Kerry stands with Israel's Justice Minister and chief negotiator Tzipi Livni, left, and Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat, after the resumption of Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, July 30, 2013, at the State Department in Washington. AP/Charles Dharapak

Over the next few decades Erekat was a constant presence in Western media, where he tirelessly advocated for a negotiated two-state solution to the decades-old conflict, defended the Palestinian leadership and blamed Israel for the failure to reach an agreement.



His Fatah party announced his death in a statement. A relative and a Palestinian official confirmed he passed away, speaking on condition of anonymity out of privacy concerns.



Erekat is survived by his wife, two sons, twin daughters and eight grandchildren.

Rest In Peace my peace brother. Your commitment to pursuing freedom for your people by peaceful means will shine forever as a beacon that will guide them onwards. May your memory be a blessing to Naema and your family and all those who loved you. https://t.co/Q1q8CBKcjM — Martin Indyk (@Martin_Indyk) November 10, 2020

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel and U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Martin Indyk praised the late Erekat as a "brother," saying: "Your commitment to pursuing freedom for your people by peaceful means will shine forever as a beacon that will guide them onwards."