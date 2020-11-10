Live

Saeb Erekat, veteran Palestinian peace negotiator and spokesman, dies after catching COVID

/ CBS/AP

Saeb Erekat Talks To The Press
Palestinian Authority parliament member Saeb Erekat talks with the press before a meeting at the Palestinian parliament, in a September 6, 2003 file photo taken in Ramallah, West Bank. Paula Bronstein/Getty

Jerusalem — Saeb Erekat, a veteran peace negotiator and prominent international spokesman for the Palestinians for more than three decades, died Tuesday, weeks after being infected by the coronavirus. He was 65.
 
The American-educated Erekat was involved in nearly every round of peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians going back to the landmark Madrid conference in 1991, when he famously showed up draped in a black-and-white keffiyeh, a symbol of Palestinian nationalism.

kerry
Secretary of State John Kerry stands with Israel's Justice Minister and chief negotiator Tzipi Livni, left, and Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat, after the resumption of Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, July 30, 2013, at the State Department in Washington. AP/Charles Dharapak

Over the next few decades Erekat was a constant presence in Western media, where he tirelessly advocated for a negotiated two-state solution to the decades-old conflict, defended the Palestinian leadership and blamed Israel for the failure to reach an agreement.

 
His Fatah party announced his death in a statement. A relative and a Palestinian official confirmed he passed away, speaking on condition of anonymity out of privacy concerns.
 
Erekat is survived by his wife, two sons, twin daughters and eight grandchildren.  

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel and U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Martin Indyk praised the late Erekat as a "brother," saying: "Your commitment to pursuing freedom for your people by peaceful means will shine forever as a beacon that will guide them onwards."

First published on November 10, 2020 / 4:41 AM

