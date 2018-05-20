Funeral scheduled for exchange student killed in Santa Fe High School shooting

The funeral for the Pakistani exchange student killed in the Santa Fe High School is scheduled for Saturday afternoon. It will be held at the Brand Lane Islamic Center at 2 p.m. local time. The Islamic Society of Greater Houston has offered to transport the body of Sabika Sheikh, CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reports.

Sheikh was one of the 10 people killed in the shooting on Friday morning. The attack left 10 others injured in what Texas Gov. Greg Abbott described as "one of the most heinous attacks that we've ever seen in the history of Texas schools."

Her father, Abdul Aziz Sheikh, said he learned of the shooting while watching TV at home in Pakistan after iftar, the meal breaking fast during the holy month of Ramadan. When he realized the shooting occurred at the school his daughter attended, he began sending her messages, but she didn't respond. He first learned of her death after calling the exchange program.

He told the Associated Press that she was supposed to travel home in three weeks for the holiday. He said he thought his daughter would be safe in America.

Sabika was an exchange student with Youth Exchange and Study (YES) program, which is funded by the U.S. State Department. It provides scholarships for secondary-school students from countries with significant Muslim populations to spend one academic year in the U.S.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent his "deepest condolences" to her friends and family in a statement Saturday.

"Sabika's death and that of the other victims is heartbreaking and will be mourned deeply both here in the United States, and in Pakistan," Pompeo said.