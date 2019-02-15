Ruth Bader Ginsburg returns to work at Supreme Court after surgery

The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has returned to work at the building for the first time since lung cancer surgery in late December.

The two nodules in Ginsburg's lower left lung were discovered while she was being treated for rib fractures she sustained in a fall on November 7.

The court's press office says the 85-year-old Ginsburg is attending the justices' Friday closed-door conference at which they're weighing whether to add new cases and finalizing opinions in cases argued in the fall.

In early January, Ginsburg missed oral arguments for the first time in more than 25 years. In total, Ginsburg missed six days of arguments and three private conferences as she recuperated from the December surgery. The court has said she participated in the court's work despite her absence.

Ginsburg had two earlier cancer surgeries in 1999 and 2009 that did not cause her to miss court sessions. She also has broken ribs on at least two occasions.