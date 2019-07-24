Rutger Hauer, "Blade Runner" star, dies at 75

Dutch actor Rutger Hauer, best known for his role in the 1982 film "Blade Runner," has died, his management agency confirmed to CBS News. He was 75.

The Rutger Hauer Starfish Association, his nonprofit aimed at HIV and AIDS awareness, also issued a statement Wednesday saying Hauer died at his home Friday, July 19, after a "very short illness."

Hauer played Roy Batty, a murderous replicant, in Ridley Scott's sci-fi dystopia "Blade Runner." Variety first reported the news of Hauer's death.

