Video shows Russian jet's "unsafe" intercept of U.S. Navy plane

A Russian fighter jet intercepted a U.S. Navy plane in an "unsafe encounter" over the Black Sea, putting the plane's pilot and crew at risk, the Navy said in a statement. The Navy posted video of the incident on Monday.

During the 25-minute intercept, the Navy said the Russian SU-27 sped directly past the front of the aircraft. The Russian jet flew past it a second time, applying its afterburner while conducting a banking turn away. Passengers reported turbulence during the first pass and vibrations from the second.

#BREAKING: U.S. EP-3 intercepted in the #BlackSea by Russian SU-27 putting at risk pilots and crew. #USNavy aircraft was operating in accordance with international law and did not provoke this Russian activity. — https://t.co/7xWaf3vmgc pic.twitter.com/eFhQGutZhr — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) November 5, 2018

"While the Russian military is within its right to exercise within international airspace, this interaction was irresponsible," the Navy said in a statement. "We expect them to behave within international standards set to ensure safety and to prevent incidents, including the 1972 Agreement for the Prevention of Incidents On and Over the High Seas (INCSEA)."

It added, "Unsafe actions‎ increase the risk of miscalculation and potential for midair collisions."