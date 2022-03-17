Hundreds of bulletproof vests donated for Ukraine stolen in Manhattan
About 400 bulletproof vests that were donated to be sent to Ukraine to help in its war against Russia have been stolen in Manhattan, CBS New York reports.
The vests were stored inside the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America building.
The theft happened sometime overnight.
Workers found the door forced open when they arrived Wednesday morning and called police.
The NYPD is seeking those responsible.
