Russia sends written response to U.S. as Ukraine negotiations continue

The U.S. has received a written follow-up response from Russia, according to a State Department spokesperson. But the Biden administration isn't revealing what Moscow said.

The follow-up document comes after the U.S. responded to a list of Russian demands, amid Russia's military buildup near Ukraine.

"It would be unproductive to negotiate in public, so we'll leave it up to Russia if they want to discuss their response," the State Department spokesperson said. "We remain fully committed to dialogue to address these issues and will continue to consult closely with our allies and partners, including Ukraine."

The news of Russia's written response was first reported by The Washington Post.

Last week, the U.S. responded to Russia, emphasizing Ukraine's sovereignty while suggesting potential for progress in areas like arms control in Europe and ways to increase transparency and stability.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov bump elbows during a meeting on the sidelines of an Arctic Council ministerial summit, May 19, 2021, in Reykyavik, Iceland. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs/TASS/Reuters

The U.S. and its NATO allies have warned for weeks that President Vladimir Putin could use the forces he has built up near the Ukraine border to launch a new invasion of the country as soon as February, though Putin's government denies any such intentions.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to hold a phone call with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to the Russian ministry.

The United Nations Security Council met Monday, with U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield saying the hope is that Russia continues "along the route of diplomacy and find a solution — a way forward so that Ukraine can feel comfortable and secure in its own borders."

Meanwhile, Ukraine has approved President Biden's pick of Bridget Brink for U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. While Brink has been the frontrunner for months, it's unclear what delayed the administration in finalizing the pick and in requesting Ukraine's approval. Mr. Biden has not yet announced his selection.

Mr. Biden spoke with Ukraine's president last week, and has been consulting with European allies.

— CBS News' Christina Ruffini contributed to this report.