At least 8 killed in mass shooting on Russian university campus

Moscow — A student opened fire on a university campus in the Russian city of Perm on Monday killing eight people before he was detained, investigators told the AFP news agency. Russia's Investigative Committee also said several people were injured in the attack and that the suspect was wounded while being detained.

Police block the road near the scene after a gunman opened fire at the Perm State University in Perm, Russia, September 20, 2021. STRINGER/REUTERS

A total of 24 victims were receiving medical assistance, including 19 with gunshot wounds, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Health said.

Russia's Interfax news agency cited the Ministry of Health as saying some of those wounded had sustained their injuries by jumping out of windows to escape the attack.

This is a developing story. Please refresh your browser for updates.