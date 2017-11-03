AP November 3, 2017, 10:25 AM

Kremlin backs NHL superstar's pro-Putin "movement"

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) holds a certificate along with Russian national ice hockey team member Alexander Ovechkin (2nd L) thanking Ovechkin for his contribution to the team's victory during a meeting with Russian national hockey team, the winners of the World Championship, at the Novo-Ogarevo residence outside Moscow on May 29, 2012.

Getty

MOSCOW -- Alex Ovechkin's new "social movement" to support President Vladimir Putin received Kremlin backing Friday.

The Washington Capitals captain said Thursday on Instagram he was starting a group called Putin Team to "show everyone a strong and united Russia." Ovechkin added that he has never hidden his feelings about Putin and has "always supported him openly."

The Russian presidential election is scheduled for March 18. Putin hasn't confirmed he will run for a fourth term, but is widely expected to do so.

"We obviously welcome in general Sasha's desire to express support for our president, especially from abroad," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, referring to Ovechkin.

Peskov added that Ovechkin is "a very famous Russian, a very successful Russian, and we really know that he values our president highly."

Личные награды и призы – все это здорово, но в хоккее, как и в любом деле, для победы важнее команда. Только команда способна переломить ход игры, сделать невозможное. В последнее время в западной прессе я встречаю сочетание Putin’s team, то есть команда Путина. И знаете, мне очень понравилось это определение. Лично я готов быть частью такой команды. Я никогда не скрывал своего отношения к нашему Президенту, всегда открыто его поддерживая. Я уверен, что нас, поддерживающих Владимира Путина, много! Так давайте объединимся и покажем всем сильную и сплоченную Россию! Сегодня я хочу объявить о том, что создаю общественное движение под названием Putin Team. Быть частью такой команды – для меня гордость, это похоже на ощущение, когда ты надеваешь майку сборной России, зная, что за тебя болеет вся страна. #putinteam

Ovechkin, speaking after the Capitals' game against the New York Islanders on Thursday, said he didn't mean his post as a political gesture, but as a sign of Russian patriotism.

He hasn't said what exactly the movement will do or how it will be organized.

Putin is a hockey fan who takes to the ice for annual televised exhibitions games using the branding of the NHL - though in that case it stands for "Night Hockey League." Putin plays alongside former star players and government officials, and regularly scores several goals, though his opponents seem reluctant to challenge him for the puck.

