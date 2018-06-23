2018 World Cup: Schedule, scores and updates for Saturday's matches

Belgium defeated Tunisia 5-2 on Sunday in the highest scoring match of this year's World Cup. Next up, Mexico is leading South Korea 1-0 at the half and the defending champion Germany team will be looking to avoid their second straight loss against Sweden.

2018 World Cup Standings

Here are the current standings. Teams are awarded three points for a win and one for a tie. (win - loss - tie)

Group A Standings

Russia (2-0-0) 6 points Uruguay (2-0-0) 6 points Saudi Arabia (0-0-2), 0 points Egypt (0-0-2) 0 points



Group B Standings



Portugal (1-1-0 ) 4 points Spain (1-1-0) 4 points Iran (1-0-0), 3 points Morocco (0-0-2) 0 points



Group C Standings

France(2-0-0) 6 points Denmark (1-1-0) 4 points Australia (0-1-1), 1 point

Peru (0-0-2) 0 points



Group D Standings

Croatia (2-0-0) 6 points Argentina (0-1-1) 1 point Iceland (0-1-0) 1 point Nigeria (0-0-1) 0 points

Group E Standings

Brazil (1-1-0) 4 points

Switzerland (1-1-0) 4 points Serbia (1-0-1) 3 points Costa Rica (0-2-0) 0 points

Group F Standings

Sweden (1-0-0) 3 points Mexico (1-0-0) 3 points Germany (0-0-1) 0 points

South Korea (1-0-0) 3 points

Group G Standings

Belgium (2-0-0) 6 points England (1-0-0) 3 points Panama (0-0-1) 0 points

Tunisia (0-1-0) 1 point

Group H Standings

Japan (1-0-0) 3 points Senegal (1-0-0) 3 points Poland (0-0-1) 0 points Colombia (0-0-1) 0 points

World Cup matches Wednesday

*all times Eastern

Belgium 5 – 2 Tunisia

Belgium's stars had goals in spades as Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku each netted a pair in the highest scoring match thus far. The side now has two wins, six points and a +3 goal differential. If England wins tomorrow, that goal differential will be very important when the two go head-to-head for the final group match next week.

Just six minutes into the match, Hazard converted a penalty. Ten minutes later, Lukaku made a great move to put Belgium up 2-0. But the two-goal lead didn't last long. Two minutes later, Tunisia was awarded a free kick about 25 yards out. Dylan Bronn headed the ball just out of reach of the Belgian keeper and Tunisa was determined to make it a game.

Hazard got his second of the game six minutes into the second half. Cutting through the two last defenders on a pass stretching nearly 40 yards, Hazard toe-poked it past a charging Tunisia keeper and followed through to put it in the net from 12 yards out.

Each side mustered two more late goal. One by Michy Batshuayi for Belgium in the 90th minute and one just before stoppage time expired by Khazri for Tunisia. In the end, Tunisia played well, but their forward pressure left gaps in the back that Belgium exploited on several long balls.

Goals

6' - Eden Hazard, PK (BEL)



- Eden Hazard, PK (BEL) 16' - Romelu Lukaku (BEL)



- Romelu Lukaku (BEL) 18' - Dylan Bronn (TUN)



- Dylan Bronn (TUN) 45' + 3' - Romelu Lukaku (BEL)



- Romelu Lukaku (BEL) 51' - Eden Hazard (BEL)



- Eden Hazard (BEL) 90' - Michy Batshuayi (BEL)



- Michy Batshuayi (BEL) 90' + 3' - Wahbi Khazri (TUN)



Cards

14' - Ferjani Sassi (TUN)



Full match recap, live blog and highlights

South Korea vs. Mexico



Mexico surprised Germany with a win in their opening match. They are favored against South Korea. A win sets them up to go through to the knockout stage. Mexico is currently leading South Korea 1-0 ahead of halftime.

South Korea, on the other hand, direly needs a win. An upset victory over Mexico, combined with an expected German win later in the day, could make for an interesting three-way tie at the top.

Live stream, start time and stadium info

Date: Thursday, June 21

Thursday, June 21 Time: 11 a.m.



11 a.m. Where: Rostov Arena



Rostov Arena TV: Fox and Telemundo



Fox and Telemundo Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: South Korea vs. Mexico blog (CBS Sports)



Germany vs. Sweeden



Germany needs a win to even try to repeat as champions for this year's World Cup.

Live stream, start time and stadium info

Date: Thursday, June 21

Thursday, June 21 Time: 8:00 a.m.



8:00 a.m. Where: Stadion Fisht



Stadion Fisht TV: Fox and Telemundo



Fox and Telemundo Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: Germany vs. Sweeden live blog (CBS Sports)

Download a printable World Cup bracket

CBS Sports has created a downloadable World Cup bracket for you to follow along every World Cup match. The bracket contains all teams within all eight groups and how they place into the round of 16 in the knockout stage.