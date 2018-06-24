2018 World Cup: Schedule, scores and updates for Sunday's matches

Groups G and H will finish Matchday 2, after both Group H matches were upsets last week. What do Sunday's matches have in store for them? A Senegal win will put the country atop and they will be assured of advancement.
2018 World Cup Standings
Here are the current standings. Teams are awarded three points for a win and one for a tie. (win - loss - tie)
Group A Standings
- Russia (2-0-0) 6 points
- Uruguay (2-0-0) 6 points
- Saudi Arabia (0-0-2), 0 points
- Egypt (0-0-2) 0 points
Group B Standings
- Portugal (1-1-0 ) 4 points
- Spain (1-1-0) 4 points
- Iran (1-0-0), 3 points
- Morocco (0-0-2) 0 points
Group C Standings
- France (2-0-0) 6 points
- Denmark (1-1-0) 4 points
- Australia (0-1-1), 1 point
- Peru (0-0-2) 0 points
Group D Standings
- Croatia (2-0-0) 6 points
- Argentina (0-1-1) 1 point
- Iceland (0-1-0) 1 point
- Nigeria (0-0-1) 0 points
Group E Standings
- Brazil (1-1-0) 4 points
- Switzerland (1-1-0) 4 points
- Serbia (1-0-1) 3 points
- Costa Rica (0-2-0) 0 points
Group F Standings
- Mexico (2-0-0) 6 points
- Sweden (1-0-0) 3 points
- Germany (1-0-1) 3 points
- South Korea (0-0-0) 0 points
Group G Standings
- Belgium (2-0-0) 6 points
- England (1-0-0) 3 points
- Panama (0-0-1) 0 points
- Tunisia (0-0-0) 0 points
Group H Standings
- Japan (1-0-0) 3 points
- Senegal (1-0-0) 3 points
- Poland (0-0-1) 0 points
- Colombia (0-0-1) 0 points
World Cup matches Sunday
*all times Eastern
England vs. Panama (Group G)
England took home their first World Cup win since 2010 last week. Another win against Panama Sunday and they can ensure to advance to the round of 16.
Live stream, start time and stadium info
- Date: Sunday, June 24
- Time: 8:00 a.m.
- Where: Stadion Nizhny Novrogord
- TV: FS1 and Telemundo
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: England vs. Panama live blog (CBS Sports)
Japan vs. Senegal (Group H)
Both Japan and Senegal won their opening matches. A win for one of them ensures advancement to the knockout stage. A draw will also keep them both at the top with four points, regardless of the Poland-Columbia outcome.
Live stream, start time and stadium info
- Date: Sunday, June 24
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Where: Stadion Central'nyj
- TV: Fox and Telemundo
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: Japan vs. Senegal live blog (CBS Sports)
Poland vs. Colombia (Group H)
Both teams lost their opening match in stunning upsets. Colombia will be without the services of Carlos Sánchez, who received a straight red card in the 3rd minute of Colombia's opening match to Japan. Poland will be looking to take advantage of the situation as they look for their first win.
Live stream, start time and stadium info
- Date: Sunday, June 24
- Time: 2:00 p.m.
- Where: Kazan Arena
- TV: Fox and Telemundo
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: Poland vs. Colombia live blog (CBS Sports)
Download a printable World Cup bracket
CBS Sports has created a downloadable World Cup bracket for you to follow along every World Cup match. The bracket contains all teams within all eight groups and how they place into the round of 16 in the knockout stage.