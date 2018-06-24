2018 World Cup: Schedule, scores and updates for Sunday's matches

Groups G and H will finish Matchday 2, after both Group H matches were upsets last week. What do Sunday's matches have in store for them? A Senegal win will put the country atop and they will be assured of advancement.

2018 World Cup Standings

Here are the current standings. Teams are awarded three points for a win and one for a tie. (win - loss - tie)

Group A Standings

Russia (2-0-0) 6 points Uruguay (2-0-0) 6 points Saudi Arabia (0-0-2), 0 points Egypt (0-0-2) 0 points



Group B Standings



Portugal (1-1-0 ) 4 points Spain (1-1-0) 4 points Iran (1-0-0), 3 points Morocco (0-0-2) 0 points



Group C Standings

France (2-0-0) 6 points Denmark (1-1-0) 4 points Australia (0-1-1), 1 point

Peru (0-0-2) 0 points



Group D Standings

Croatia (2-0-0) 6 points Argentina (0-1-1) 1 point Iceland (0-1-0) 1 point Nigeria (0-0-1) 0 points

Group E Standings

Brazil (1-1-0) 4 points

Switzerland (1-1-0) 4 points Serbia (1-0-1) 3 points Costa Rica (0-2-0) 0 points

Group F Standings

Mexico (2-0-0) 6 points Sweden (1-0-0) 3 points Germany (1-0-1) 3 points

South Korea (0-0-0) 0 points

Group G Standings

Belgium (2-0-0) 6 points England (1-0-0) 3 points Panama (0-0-1) 0 points

Tunisia (0-0-0) 0 points

Group H Standings

Japan (1-0-0) 3 points Senegal (1-0-0) 3 points Poland (0-0-1) 0 points Colombia (0-0-1) 0 points

World Cup matches Sunday

*all times Eastern

England vs. Panama (Group G)

England took home their first World Cup win since 2010 last week. Another win against Panama Sunday and they can ensure to advance to the round of 16.

Live stream, start time and stadium info

Date: Sunday, June 24

Sunday, June 24 Time: 8:00 a.m.



8:00 a.m. Where: Stadion Nizhny Novrogord



Stadion Nizhny Novrogord TV: FS1 and Telemundo



Japan vs. Senegal (Group H)



Both Japan and Senegal won their opening matches. A win for one of them ensures advancement to the knockout stage. A draw will also keep them both at the top with four points, regardless of the Poland-Columbia outcome.

Live stream, start time and stadium info

Date: Sunday, June 24

Sunday, June 24 Time: 11:00 a.m.



11:00 a.m. Where: Stadion Central'nyj



Stadion Central'nyj TV: Fox and Telemundo



Poland vs. Colombia (Group H)



Both teams lost their opening match in stunning upsets. Colombia will be without the services of Carlos Sánchez, who received a straight red card in the 3rd minute of Colombia's opening match to Japan. Poland will be looking to take advantage of the situation as they look for their first win.

Live stream, start time and stadium info

Date: Sunday, June 24

Sunday, June 24 Time: 2:00 p.m.



2:00 p.m. Where: Kazan Arena



Kazan Arena TV: Fox and Telemundo



