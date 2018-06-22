2018 World Cup: Schedule, scores and updates for Friday's matches

Groups D and E finish Matchday 2. Iceland is looking for their first World Cup win. Serbia, with a win over Switzerland, can punch their ticket out of the group stage -- a feat they haven't achieved since 1998.
2018 World Cup Standings
Here are the current standings. Teams are awarded three points for a win and one for a tie. (win - loss - tie)
Group A Standings
- Russia (2-0-0) 6 points
- Uruguay (2-0-0) 6 points
- Saudi Arabia (0-0-2), 0 points
- Egypt (0-0-2) 0 points
Group B Standings
- Portugal (1-1-0 ) 4 points
- Spain (1-1-0) 4 points
- Iran (1-0-0), 3 points
- Morocco (0-0-2) 0 points
Group C Standings
- France(2-0-0) 6 points
- Denmark (1-1-0) 4 points
- Australia (0-1-1), 1 point
- Peru (0-0-2) 0 points
Group D Standings
- Croatia (2-0-0) 6 points
- Argentina (0-1-1) 1 point
- Iceland (0-1-0) 1 point
- Nigeria (0-0-1) 0 points
Group E Standings
- Serbia (1-0-0) 3 points
- Brazil (0-1-0) 1 point
- Switzerland (0-1-0) 1 point
- Costa Rica (0-1-0) 0 points
Group F Standings
- Mexico (1-0-0) 3 points
- South Korea (1-0-0) 3 points
- Germany (0-0-1) 0 points
- Sweden (0-0-1) 0 points
Group G Standings
- Belgium (1-0-0) 3 points
- England (1-0-0) 3 points
- Tunisia (0-1-0) 1 point
- Panama (0-0-1) 0 points
Group H Standings
- Japan (1-0-0) 3 points
- Senegal (1-0-0) 3 points
- Poland (0-0-1) 0 points
- Colombia (0-0-1) 0 points
World Cup matches Friday
*all times Eastern
Brazil vs. Costa Rica
Live stream, start time and stadium info
- Date: Friday, June 22
- Time: 8:00 a.m.
- Where: Saint Petersburg Stadium
- TV: FS1 and Telemundo
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: Brazil vs. Costa Rica live blog (CBS Sports)
Iceland vs. Nigeria
Croatia has six points and will be going through to the next round. Iceland drew Argentina last time out and now have a chance to take a solid hold on second place and position themselves well ahead of Matchday 3 next week.
Live stream, start time and stadium info
- Date: Friday, June 22
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Where: Volgograd Arena
- TV: Fox and Telemundo
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: Iceland vs. Nigeria live blog (CBS Sports)
Serbia vs. Switzerland
Live stream, start time and stadium info
- Date: Friday, June 22
- Time: 2:00 p.m.
- Where: Baltika Stadium
- TV: Fox and Telemundo
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: Serbia vs. Switzerland live blog (CBS Sports)
Download a printable World Cup bracket
CBS Sports has created a downloadable World Cup bracket for you to follow along every World Cup match. The bracket contains all teams within all eight groups and how they place into the round of 16 in the knockout stage.