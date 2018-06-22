2018 World Cup: Schedule, scores and updates for Friday's matches

Groups D and E finish Matchday 2. Iceland is looking for their first World Cup win. Serbia, with a win over Switzerland, can punch their ticket out of the group stage -- a feat they haven't achieved since 1998.

2018 World Cup Standings

Here are the current standings. Teams are awarded three points for a win and one for a tie. (win - loss - tie)

Group A Standings

Russia (2-0-0) 6 points Uruguay (2-0-0) 6 points Saudi Arabia (0-0-2), 0 points Egypt (0-0-2) 0 points



Group B Standings



Portugal (1-1-0 ) 4 points Spain (1-1-0) 4 points Iran (1-0-0), 3 points Morocco (0-0-2) 0 points

Group C Standings

France(2-0-0) 6 points Denmark (1-1-0) 4 points Australia (0-1-1), 1 point

Peru (0-0-2) 0 points



Group D Standings

Croatia (2-0-0) 6 points Argentina (0-1-1) 1 point Iceland (0-1-0) 1 point Nigeria (0-0-1) 0 points

Group E Standings

Serbia (1-0-0) 3 points Brazil (0-1-0) 1 point Switzerland (0-1-0) 1 point Costa Rica (0-1-0) 0 points

Group F Standings

Mexico (1-0-0) 3 points South Korea (1-0-0) 3 points Germany (0-0-1) 0 points Sweden (0-0-1) 0 points

Group G Standings

Belgium (1-0-0) 3 points England (1-0-0) 3 points Tunisia (0-1-0) 1 point Panama (0-0-1) 0 points

Group H Standings

Japan (1-0-0) 3 points Senegal (1-0-0) 3 points Poland (0-0-1) 0 points Colombia (0-0-1) 0 points

World Cup matches Friday

*all times Eastern

Brazil vs. Costa Rica

Denmark has three points and were tied with France atop Group C until yesterday. A brings them level with France again and sets them up to go through. Australia with no points will be looking to gain three of their own or they are looking at an early exit to this World Cup.

Date: Friday, June 22

Friday, June 22 Time: 8:00 a.m.



8:00 a.m. Where: Saint Petersburg Stadium



Saint Petersburg Stadium TV: FS1 and Telemundo



Iceland vs. Nigeria



Croatia has six points and will be going through to the next round. Iceland drew Argentina last time out and now have a chance to take a solid hold on second place and position themselves well ahead of Matchday 3 next week.

Date: Friday, June 22

Friday, June 22 Time: 11:00 a.m.



11:00 a.m. Where: Volgograd Arena



Volgograd Arena TV: Fox and Telemundo



Serbia vs. Switzerland



Date: Friday, June 22

Friday, June 22 Time: 2:00 p.m.



2:00 p.m. Where: Baltika Stadium



Baltika Stadium TV: Fox and Telemundo



