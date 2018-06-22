CBSN
2018 World Cup: Schedule, scores and updates for Friday's matches

Groups D and E finish Matchday 2. Iceland is looking for their first World Cup win. Serbia, with a win over Switzerland, can punch their ticket out of the group stage -- a feat they haven't achieved since 1998.

2018 World Cup Standings

Here are the current standings. Teams are awarded three points for a win and one for a tie. (win - loss - tie)

Group A Standings

  1. Russia  (2-0-0) 6 points
  2. Uruguay (2-0-0) 6 points
  3. Saudi Arabia (0-0-2), 0 points
  4. Egypt (0-0-2) 0 points

Group B Standings

  1. Portugal (1-1-0 ) 4 points
  2. Spain (1-1-0) 4 points
  3. Iran (1-0-0), 3 points
  4. Morocco (0-0-2) 0 points

Group C Standings

  1. France(2-0-0) 6 points
  2. Denmark (1-1-0) 4 points
  3. Australia (0-1-1), 1 point
  4. Peru (0-0-2) 0 points

Group D Standings

  1. Croatia (2-0-0) 6 points
  2. Argentina (0-1-1) 1 point
  3. Iceland (0-1-0) 1 point
  4. Nigeria (0-0-1) 0 points

Group E Standings

  1. Serbia (1-0-0) 3 points
  2. Brazil (0-1-0) 1 point
  3. Switzerland (0-1-0) 1 point
  4. Costa Rica (0-1-0) 0 points

Group F Standings

  1. Mexico (1-0-0) 3 points
  2. South Korea (1-0-0) 3 points
  3. Germany (0-0-1) 0 points
  4. Sweden (0-0-1) 0 points

Group G Standings

  1. Belgium (1-0-0) 3 points
  2. England (1-0-0) 3 points
  3. Tunisia (0-1-0) 1 point
  4. Panama (0-0-1) 0 points

Group H Standings

  1. Japan (1-0-0) 3 points
  2. Senegal (1-0-0) 3 points
  3. Poland (0-0-1) 0 points
  4. Colombia (0-0-1) 0 points

World Cup matches Friday

*all times Eastern

Brazil vs. Costa Rica

Denmark has three points and were tied with France atop Group C until yesterday. A brings them level with France again and sets them up to go through. Australia with no points will be looking to gain three of their own or they are looking at an early exit to this World Cup.

Iceland vs. Nigeria

Croatia has six points and will be going through to the next round. Iceland drew Argentina last time out and now have a chance to take a solid hold on second place and position themselves well ahead of Matchday 3 next week.

Serbia vs. Switzerland

