2018 World Cup: Schedule, scores and updates for Thursday's matches

Thursday is Matchday Two for Groups C and D. With wins on Wednesday, France and Denmark would both be guaranteed to advance out of Group C. Argentina has the chance to do the same in Group D.

2018 World Cup Standings

Here are the current standings. Teams are awarded three points for a win and one for a tie. (win - loss - tie)

Group A Standings

Russia (2-0-0) 6 points Uruguay (2-0-0) 6 points Saudi Arabia (0-0-2), 0 points Egypt (0-0-2) 0 points



Group B Standings



Portugal (1-1-0 ) 4 points Spain (1-1-0) 4 points Iran (1-0-0), 3 points Morocco (0-0-2) 0 points



Group C Standings

France(1-0-0) 3 points Denmark (1-0-0) 3 points Peru (0-0-1) 0 points Australia (0-0-1), 0 points

Group D Standings

Croatia (1-0-0) 3 points Argentina (0-1-0) 1 point Iceland (0-1-0) 1 point Nigeria (0-0-1) 0 points

Group E Standings

Serbia (1-0-0) 3 points Brazil (0-1-0) 1 point Switzerland (0-1-0) 1 point Costa Rica (0-1-0) 0 points

Group F Standings

Mexico (1-0-0) 3 points South Korea (1-0-0) 3 points Germany (0-0-1) 0 points Sweden (0-0-1) 0 points

Group G Standings

Belgium (1-0-0) 3 points England (1-0-0) 3 points Tunisia (0-1-0) 1 point Panama (0-0-1) 0 points

Group H Standings

Japan (1-0-0) 3 points Senegal (1-0-0) 3 points Poland (0-0-1) 0 points Colombia (0-0-1) 0 points

World Cup matches Thursday

*all times Eastern

Denmark vs. Australia

Denmark has three points and are tied with France atop Group C. A win sets them up to go through. Australia with no points will be looking to gain three of their own.

Date: Thursday, June 21

Time: 8:00 a.m.



Where: Samara Arena



TV: FS1 and Telemundo



France vs. Peru



Like Denmark, a win sets France up to go through as well. Both France and Denmark have a +1 goal differential. Someone needs to try to break the tie.

Date: Thursday, June 21

Time: 11:00 a.m.



Where: Central Stadium



TV: Fox and Telemundo



Argentina vs. Croatia



Date: Thursday, June 21

Time: 8:00 a.m.



Where: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium



TV: Fox and Telemundo



