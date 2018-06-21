2018 World Cup: Schedule, scores and updates for Thursday's matches

Thursday is Matchday Two for Groups C and D. With wins on Wednesday, France and Denmark would both be guaranteed to advance out of Group C. Argentina has the chance to do the same in Group D.
2018 World Cup Standings
Here are the current standings. Teams are awarded three points for a win and one for a tie. (win - loss - tie)
Group A Standings
- Russia (2-0-0) 6 points
- Uruguay (2-0-0) 6 points
- Saudi Arabia (0-0-2), 0 points
- Egypt (0-0-2) 0 points
Group B Standings
- Portugal (1-1-0 ) 4 points
- Spain (1-1-0) 4 points
- Iran (1-0-0), 3 points
- Morocco (0-0-2) 0 points
Group C Standings
- France(1-0-0) 3 points
- Denmark (1-0-0) 3 points
- Peru (0-0-1) 0 points
- Australia (0-0-1), 0 points
Group D Standings
- Croatia (1-0-0) 3 points
- Argentina (0-1-0) 1 point
- Iceland (0-1-0) 1 point
- Nigeria (0-0-1) 0 points
Group E Standings
- Serbia (1-0-0) 3 points
- Brazil (0-1-0) 1 point
- Switzerland (0-1-0) 1 point
- Costa Rica (0-1-0) 0 points
Group F Standings
- Mexico (1-0-0) 3 points
- South Korea (1-0-0) 3 points
- Germany (0-0-1) 0 points
- Sweden (0-0-1) 0 points
Group G Standings
- Belgium (1-0-0) 3 points
- England (1-0-0) 3 points
- Tunisia (0-1-0) 1 point
- Panama (0-0-1) 0 points
Group H Standings
- Japan (1-0-0) 3 points
- Senegal (1-0-0) 3 points
- Poland (0-0-1) 0 points
- Colombia (0-0-1) 0 points
World Cup matches Thursday
*all times Eastern
Denmark vs. Australia
Denmark has three points and are tied with France atop Group C. A win sets them up to go through. Australia with no points will be looking to gain three of their own.
Live stream, start time and stadium info
- Date: Thursday, June 21
- Time: 8:00 a.m.
- Where: Samara Arena
- TV: FS1 and Telemundo
France vs. Peru
Like Denmark, a win sets France up to go through as well. Both France and Denmark have a +1 goal differential. Someone needs to try to break the tie.
Live stream, start time and stadium info
- Date: Thursday, June 21
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Where: Central Stadium
- TV: Fox and Telemundo
Argentina vs. Croatia
Live stream, start time and stadium info
- Date: Thursday, June 21
- Time: 8:00 a.m.
- Where: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium
- TV: Fox and Telemundo
