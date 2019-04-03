Russell Westbrook dedicates historic "20-20-20" triple-double to Nipsey Hussle

After logging a historic triple-double in which he scored 20 points, 20 rebounds and 21 assists, Russell Westbrook dedicated his performance to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, a fellow Los Angeles native who was gunned down earlier this week.

"That's for Nipsey!" Westbrook shouted Tuesday night after grabbing his final rebound in the Thunder's 119-103 win over the Lakers. The 8-time All-Star joins Wilt Chamberlain as the only other player in NBA history to deliver a "20-20-20" game.

🗣 "That's for Nipsey!" 💙 Russ finishes with 20 PTS, 21 AST & 20 REB in @okcthunder's win over LA. pic.twitter.com/Klp6IFuYF4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 3, 2019

In a post-game interview, Westbrook kept the focus on his late friend.

"That was for my bro, man," he said. "That was for Nipsey. Rest in peace to Nipsey, man. I'm just thankful to go out there and compete at a high level, man. Thankful to have these teammates. Thankful and humbled to go out there and play the game I love."

"That was for Nipsey." 💙🙏 Russ dedicates his 20-20-20 performance to the late Nipsey Hussle. pic.twitter.com/KbkvwD3z0M — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 3, 2019

Before the game, Westbrook was photographed wearing a blue "Crenshaw" T-shirt, which is sold by Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Clothing company. The rapper, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was raised in the Crenshaw neighborhood of South Los Angeles, just north of where he was shot and killed Sunday.

Russell Westbrook wears a "Crenshaw" T-shirt to tribute the late Nipsey Hussle. Jeff Haynes

Los Angeles police took suspect Eric Holder, 29, into custody Tuesday. Police said they believe the shooting stemmed from a personal dispute between him and the rapper.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was being remembered not just for his music but for his deep community involvement and activism. Before his death, Hussle planned to meet with LAPD officials to discuss ways to fight gang violence in the city.