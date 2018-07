Bull sows confusion among runners in Pamplona, gores one and squashes another

PAMPLONA, Spain -- Spanish health officials say one person was gored in the arm and three others sustained bruises on the seventh day of bull runs at the annual San Fermin festival in Pamplona. One bull raced clear of the pack and sowed confusion among the runners Friday, hooking one runner by his waist-sash and throwing him to the ground. The bull then slipped on a bend in the narrow, cobbled streets and squashed a runner against a hoarding.

Jose Jordan / AFP/Getty Images

Jon Arizeta, a Navarra regional hospital spokesman, says the four men were taken for treatment after the run, which took place in dry weather and lasted 2 minutes and 20 seconds, the same as the previous day.

Most injuries are caused by falls or trampling by the bulls as they race along the 930-yard (850-meter) route.

Earlier this week, CBS News followed Major Ivan Castro, a blind Army veteran, as he took part in the annual event. He was swallowed by the frenzy, but as others tumbled like bowling pins, Castro stood his ground. In the end he escaped from the half-mile sprint uninjured.